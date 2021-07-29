ELECTION – November 2, 2021
O.C.G.A. § 21-2-132(d)(3)
CITY OF ROSWELL
NOTICE OF OPENING AND CLOSING DATES
FOR CANDIDATES TO QUALIFY
FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTION TO BE HELD
NOVEMBER 2, 2021
Any qualified elector desiring to run for Mayor of the City of Roswell or Roswell City Council posts Four, Five or Six in the general election to be held on November 2, 2021, must file for candidacy for the desired position at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., August 16 until August 20, 2021. Qualifying fee for candidacy is as follows:
Mayor - $1,200.00
Councilmember - $540.00
Michael Fischer Lori Henry
Interim City Administrator Mayor
