Milton

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF MILTON

PH-22-AB-05

PLACE

CITY HALL 2006 HERITAGE WALK

MILTON, GA 30004

DATE & TIME:

2/23/22 6:00 PM

PURPOSE:

Chapter 4 Off-Premises Wine, Sunday Sales, Ancillary Tasting, and Resident Caterer

APPLICANT:

Kathleen's Catch 12660 Crabapple Road

Suite 110 Milton, Georgia 30004

Kathleen Hulsey, Contact

678-691-3064

