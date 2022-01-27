CITY OF MILTON

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-02

PLACE:

CITY HALL 2006 HERITAGE WALK

MILTON, GA 30004

DATE & TIME:

2/7/22 6:00 PM

PURPOSE:

Chapter 4 Off Premises License Wine, Malt Beverages and Sunday Sales

APPLICANT:

Welcome Foods Crabapple

12690 Crabapple Road Milton, Georgia 30004

Salman Parbatani, Contact

786-777-8953

