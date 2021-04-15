CITY OF MILTON

PUBLIC NOTICE

Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Amendment

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing shall be held on the 26th day of April, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia before the Mayor and Council of the City of Milton at which time ordinances pertaining to the Fiscal Year 2021 budget amendment shall be sounded.

A subsequent vote to consider adoption of the amendments will be held on the 10th day of May 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Milton City Hall.

The proposed budget amendments will be available for review online at www.cityofmiltonga.us.

This public hearing is in accordance with O.C.G.A. 36-81-5. All citizens and stakeholders of Milton are invited to attend.

