Alpharetta

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-03

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 935 5296 2071

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

February 24, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Shake Shack Georgia, LLC

d/b/a Shake Shack

11780 Haynes Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owner: Shake Shack Enterprises, LLC

Registered Agent: Michael Sard

