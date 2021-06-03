CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on May 25, 2021 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

Soni Brothers, LLC

Dba JC Liquor & Wine

11705 Jones Bridge Rd

Suite D101

Johns Creek, GA 30005

OWNER,

Ramzanali Sadruddin

