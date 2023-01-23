PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
CALL FOR MUNICIPAL GENERAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FEE & DATES NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with O.C.G.A. 21-2-131, the City of Johns Creek shall hold a Municipal General Election for Offices of Councilmember Posts 2, 4 and 6 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 per O.C.G.A. 21-2-9.
Qualifying for the Municipal General Election will be Monday, August 21, 2023 through Wednesday, August 23, 2023, between the hours of 8:30 AM - - 4:30 PM per the Georgia Election Code O.C.G.A. 21-2-132. Qualifying will be held in the City Clerk’s Office (3rd floor) at Johns Creek City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. 21-2-131(a)(1) the qualifying fee was set by the Mayor and Council at the January 10, 2023 meeting at $450 for each Council Post which is three percent of the total gross salary for the preceding year.
All persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to register to vote may register to vote through the close of business on October 10, 2023. Early voting will be held October 16, 2023 through November 3, 2023. The last day to submit an absentee ballot application is October 27, 2023. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Should a runoff election be required, such runoff will be held on December 5, 2023.
Please contact the City Clerk at 678-512-3212 should you have any questions or concerns.
This 19th day of January, 2023
Allison Tarpley
City Clerk