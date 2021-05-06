CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on

April 23,2021for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

Another Broken Egg of Johns Creek LLC.

Dba Another Broken Egg Cafe

11030 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 110

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Owner, Bryan Ramberg

