City of Roswell

Notice of Neighborhood Meeting

The following item will be discussed at a neighborhood meeting

on Tuesday February 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM at

Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia

In Council Chambers.

a. RZ20213974 & CU20213975 10325 TURNER RD/ OLD ALABAMA CONNECTOR

The Applicant, Frederick White/ Verizon Wireless, Is Requesting A Rezoning From OP (Office Park) To CIV (Civic) And A Conditional Use For A Major Utility Facility For Office Use And To House Telecommunications Equipment At 10325 Turner Road And Old Alabama Connector, Lots 737 & 738. *** FOLLOWING THE NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING, THIS APPLICATION WILL BE HEARD AT THE 7 PM PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING ***

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.

Randy Knighton, City Administrator

Kurt Wilson, Mayor

Load comments