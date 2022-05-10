CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-16

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 885 1481 7895

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

May 26, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Alpharetta Revolving Sushi Factory, Inc.

d/b/a Revolving Sushi Factory

865 North Main Street #108

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owner: Alpharetta Revolving Sushi Factory, Inc.

Registered Agent: Scott Hamilton