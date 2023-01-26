PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Johns Creek
STRATEGIC PLANNING RETREAT
January 27-29, 2023
The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will attend a Strategic Planning Retreat with a quorum in attendance beginning at 7:00 pm on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Juniper Restaurant located at 315 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601. The retreat sessions will continue on Saturday, January 28th at 8:00 am and Sunday, January 29th at 8:00 am in the Loft Conference Room at the AC Hotel located at 315 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601. The purpose of this Retreat will be to review and discuss strategic goals.
Allison Tarpley
City Clerk