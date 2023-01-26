 Skip to main content
Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Johns Creek

STRATEGIC PLANNING RETREAT

January 27-29, 2023

The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will attend a Strategic Planning Retreat with a quorum in attendance beginning at 7:00 pm on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Juniper Restaurant located at 315 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601. The retreat sessions will continue on Saturday, January 28th at 8:00 am and Sunday, January 29th at 8:00 am in the Loft Conference Room at the AC Hotel located at 315 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601. The purpose of this Retreat will be to review and discuss strategic goals.

Allison Tarpley

City Clerk

