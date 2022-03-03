PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Information Open House (PIOH) for the Chattahoochee Greenway (P.I 0017815) set for March 24
The community is invited to provide input on the Chattahoochee Greenway project at a PIOH set for Thursday, March 24th from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Johns Creek City Hall, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek Ga 30097.
The project entails design and construction of a multiuse trail from Abbotts Bridge Road to connect to the trail at Cauley Creek Park, along the Chattahoochee River corridor.
During the meeting, City Staff will present proposed concept designs and residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the project. For those not able to attend in-person or online, meeting materials and an online comment form will be available on the city website.
The meeting site is accessible to persons with disabilities. Accommodations for people with disabilities can be arranged with advance notice by calling the City at 678-512-3200.
Written statements will be accepted concerning this project at the meeting or by visiting the project’s webpage on the City’s website. The online response form will be available until Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Ways to participate in the meeting:
1. Online:
a. To view the livestream meeting only: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/city-clerk/meeting-agendas-minutes?viewmode=0
b. To view the livestream AND participate/ask a question virtually during the meeting: (Zoom link will be provided on Mar. 24) Zoom call attendees will be able to ask questions via the Zoom chat feature and questions will be read aloud during the meeting.
2. In-Person
a. For those attending the meeting in-person, all CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
b. Attendees will be required to wear a mask.