CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
Abbotts Bridge Road Widening – Parsons Road to Medlock Bridge Road (GDOT PI 0012788 - SR 120 FROM CS 79/PARSON ROAD TO SR 141)
The City of Johns Creek has been awarded additional funding to construct the Abbotts Bridge Widening Project between Parsons Road and Medlock Bridge Road (GDOT PI 0012788 - SR 120 FROM CS 79/PARSON ROAD TO SR 141), allowing this project to proceed to construction ahead of previously anticipated timeline.
The purpose of this project is to reduce traffic congestion and provide better pedestrian connectivity along SR 120/Abbotts Bridge Road from Parsons Road (west) to SR 141/Medlock Bridge Road. The proposed improvements are part of a larger network of existing, programmed, and planned operation and safety projects along SR 120 to reduce traffic congestion and provide alternative modes of transportation in the region. The project is located in North Fulton County in the City of Johns Creek.
The City is currently working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to finalize construction documents. This project will be let by the City of Johns Creek with an anticipated construction start in Fall 2023. Comments and questions should be directed to Mindy Sanders, City of Johns Creek TSPLOST Manager (mindy.sanders@johnscreekga.gov).
Allison Tarpley,
City Clerk