Milton

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF MILTON

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-04

PLACE:

CITY HALL 2006 HERITAGE WALK

MILTON, GA 30004

DATE & TIME:

2/23/22 6:00 PM

PURPOSE:

Chapter 4 Consumption on Premises Malt Beverages, Distilled Spirits, Sunday Sales, and Resident Caterer

APPLICANT:

Roll On In / Buzzed Bull Creamery 12660 Crabapple Road Suite 120 Milton, Georgia 30004

Monte Jump, Contact

813-526-1853

