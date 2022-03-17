 Skip to main content
Alpharetta

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PH-22-AB-08

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 991 3285 1391

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

March 31, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Convenience Store

Retail Package Sales

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Hembree Commercial Properties LLC

2005 Hembree Road

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owner: Minhas Panjwani

Registered Agent: Syed Husnain