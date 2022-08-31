PUBLIC NOTICE

The proposed FY2023 Budget was presented to the Council during their June 21, 2022 5:00 p.m. Work Session. Public Hearings were held during the June 21 and August 15, 2022 Council Meetings. Council will hold a third Public Hearing and consider adopting the FY2023 Budget at their regularly scheduled meeting on September 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Council Meetings are held in the Council Chambers at Johns Creek City Hall, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, in Johns Creek, GA 30097. The proposed budget is available on the City website and a copy is available at City Hall for review. Allison Tarpley City Clerk
