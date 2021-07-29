PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
CALL FOR SPECIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with O.C.G.A. 21-2-540, a special election shall be held in the City of Johns Creek to fill the vacancy in the unexpired term for City Council Post 2, caused by the resignation of Council Member Brian Weaver. The special election will be held on November 2, 2021.
Qualifying for the special election shall be held on Monday, August 16, 2021 through Wednesday, August 18, 2021, between the hours of 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM per the Georgia Election Code 21-2-132. The qualifying fee is $450 for Council Post 2 which is three percent of the total gross salary for the preceding year.
All persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to register to vote in the special election may register to vote through the close of business on October 4, 2021. Early voting will be held October 11, 2021 through October 29, 2021. The last day to submit an absentee ballot application is October 22, 2021. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Should a runoff election be required, such runoff will be held on November 30, 2021.
Please contact the City Clerk at 678-512-3212 should you have any questions or concerns.
Allison Tarpley
City Clerk
