CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing shall be held before the Mayor and Council of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia on June 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. regarding the adoption of the budget for fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022).

This public hearing is scheduled to be conducted at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, in City Council chambers.

The proposed budget is available on the City’s website as well as in the Department of Finance (City Hall, 2 Park Plaza) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Monday through Thursday) and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Friday).

This public hearing is in accordance with O.C.G.A. 36-81-5. All citizens of Alpharetta are invited to attend, and comment will be heard.

