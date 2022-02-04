 Skip to main content
Roswell

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ROSWELL

SURPLUS AUCTION SALE

The City of Roswell will sell at auction a variety of vehicles.

The auction will be held on-line through GovDeals at www.govdeals.com.

The sale of the surplus vehicles will begin Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:00 am and end Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:00 pm.

We accept cash, cashier’s check, credit card, certified check or money order. Please make payable to the “City of Roswell”.  All sales will be final to the highest bidder and sold “as is” and “where is” with no warranty expressed or implied.

Randy Knighton, City Administrator                                                              

Kurt Wilson, Mayor

