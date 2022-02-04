PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ROSWELL
SURPLUS AUCTION SALE
The City of Roswell will sell at auction a variety of vehicles.
The auction will be held on-line through GovDeals at www.govdeals.com.
The sale of the surplus vehicles will begin Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:00 am and end Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:00 pm.
We accept cash, cashier’s check, credit card, certified check or money order. Please make payable to the “City of Roswell”. All sales will be final to the highest bidder and sold “as is” and “where is” with no warranty expressed or implied.
Randy Knighton, City Administrator
Kurt Wilson, Mayor
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.