PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
MAYOR AND COUNCIL
May 24, 2021 Meetings
The City of Johns Creek Mayor and Council regularly scheduled Work Session will be extended on May 24th.
Monday, May 24, 2021 the Work Session will be held from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM followed by an 8:00 PM Council Meeting.
Both Work Session and Council Meeting will be held at Johns Creek City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, 30097 and are available to the public via the City’s website as www.johnscreekga.gov. Please provide any public comment to PublicComments@JohnsCreekGA.gov. Should you have any questions regarding these public meetings, please call the City Clerk Allison Tarpley at 678-512-3212.
Allison Tarpley
City Clerk
