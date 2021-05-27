CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
Fiscal Year 2022 Budget
Notice is hereby given that public hearings shall be held before the Mayor and Council of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia on June 7, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. and June 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. regarding the adoption of the budget for fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022).
The public hearings are scheduled to be conducted at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, in City Council chambers.
The proposed budget is available on the City’s website as well as in the Department of Finance (City Hall, 2 Park Plaza) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Monday through Thursday) and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Friday).
These public hearings are in accordance with O.C.G.A. 36-81-5. All citizens of Alpharetta are invited to attend, and comment will be heard.
