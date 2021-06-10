CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
PURPOSE
An Alcoholic Beverage License
Application was summited to City on
May 28, 2021 for Consumption on
Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine
and Distilled Spirits.
BUSINESS NAME
Moon Indian Cuisine
Dba Moon Indian Cuisine LLC
8465 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Suite 4001
Johns Creek, GA 30022
OWNER/OFFICERS
Moon Indian Cuisine
Dba Moon Indian Cuisine LLC
8465 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Suite 4001
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Owner,
Surya Lamsal
