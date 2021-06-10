CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License

Application was summited to City on

May 28, 2021 for Consumption on

Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine

and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

Moon Indian Cuisine

Dba Moon Indian Cuisine LLC

8465 Holcomb Bridge Rd

Suite 4001

Johns Creek, GA 30022

OWNER/OFFICERS

Moon Indian Cuisine

Dba Moon Indian Cuisine LLC

8465 Holcomb Bridge Rd

Suite 4001

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Owner,

Surya Lamsal

