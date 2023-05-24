Public Notice: Publib Comment Period

The City of Roswell Announces Public Comment Period for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Substantial Amendment
As part of the City’s 2018 Citizen Participation Plan (CPP), the City of Roswell is opening a 30-day public comment period regarding its intent to submit a substantial amendment for its 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The amendment will reallocate unexpended prior-year Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds in the amount of $80,362.65 to the Roswell Housing Authority. The purpose of the funds will be for the demolition and clearance of the 199 Grove Way property.
To ensure access to all information, drafts of the amendment will be placed on the City of Roswell’s website, www.roswellgov.com/cdbg and hard copies are available at:
City of Roswell - Grants Division: 38 Hill St., Suite 130, Roswell, Georgia 30075
East Roswell Public Library: 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30076
Housing Authority of the City of Roswell, 199 Grove Way, Roswell, Georgia 30075
Roswell Public Library: 115 Norcross Street, Roswell, GA 30075
Public comments are encouraged and can be submitted in writing to the City of Roswell, Grants Division, 38 Hill Street, Suite 130, Roswell, GA 30075 or through the City’s CDBG Program email, CDBG@roswellgov.com. The public comment period for the draft amendment will run for 30 days, starting on Thursday May 25 2023. All comments must be submitted by 12:00 p.m. on Monday June 26, 2023. All comments will be considered and submitted to HUD. If you have any questions or require translation services, please contact the Grants Division at (770) 641-3847 or at CDBG@roswellgov.com.