Public Notice PH-23-AB-03

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-23-AB-03

Sulit

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 882 4351 4665

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

February 28, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Sulit Coffee and Wine Bar, LLC

4150 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 120

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Owner: Sulit Coffee and Wine Bar, LLC

Registered Agent: Danielle Crawford