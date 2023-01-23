 Skip to main content
Public Notice of Sale of Property

City of Milton

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the

following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, February 6, 2023 at

9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.GovDeals.com.

Vehicle:

2010 Ford Explorer XLT

The buyer will have up to 5 business days to pay with exact cash, money order, or cashier's check and 10 business days to remove the vehicle. The vehicle will be available for inspection, by appointment only, at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. Please direct all inquiries to david.bergmaier@miltonga.gov

2010 ford interceptor