City of Milton
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the
following property for sale at auction beginning Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at
9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.GovDeals.com.
Vehicles:
(1) 2013 Ford Interceptor
(2) 2014 Ford Interceptors
(1) 2016 Ford Interceptor
(1) 2010 Ford Explorer XLT
The buyer will have up to 5 business days to pay with exact cash, money order, or cashier's check and 10 business days to remove the vehicle. Vehicles will be available for inspection, by appointment only, at Milton Public Safety Complex, 13690 Highway 9 N, Milton, GA 30004. Please direct all inquiries to scott.mulvey@miltonga.gov