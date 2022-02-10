City of Milton
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the
following property for sale at auction beginning Friday, February 25, 2022 at
9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through
the city's website's home page at www.cityofmiltonga.us by following the link
provided for www.GovDeals.com.
Vehicle:
2010 Ford Explorer XLT
The buyer will have up to 5 business days to pay with exact cash, money order, or cashier's check and 10 business days to remove the apparatus. The vehicle will be available for inspection, by appointment only, at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. Please direct all inquiries to david.bergmaier@cityofmiltonga.us.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.