City of Milton
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the following property for sale at auction beginning Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.GovDeals.com.
Fire Apparatus:
2007 Pierce Enforcer
The buyer will have up to 5 business days to pay with exact cash, money order, or cashier's check and 10 business days to remove the apparatus. The apparatus will be available for inspection, by appointment only, at 750 Hickory Flat Rd, Milton GA 30004. Please direct all inquiries to mark.stephens@miltonga.gov