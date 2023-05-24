City of Milton
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.GovDeals.com.
Vehicles:
2010 Ford F150
The buyer will have up to 5 business days to pay with exact cash, money order, or cashier's check and 10 business days to remove the vehicle. Vehicle will be available for inspection, by appointment only, at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. Please direct all inquiries to david.bergmaier@miltonga.gov