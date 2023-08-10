Public Notice of Precinct and Polling Locations

Beginning with the 2023 Municipal Election, the City of Milton will conduct its own municipal election for the first time in the city’s history. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. §21-2-260 et seq. the City Council proposes three municipal voting precincts. Furthermore, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 21-2-265, the municipal superintendent, in conjunction with the City Council proposes one polling place in each of those precincts. These municipal precincts and polling places are derived out of the current Fulton County precincts and are depicted in the table below. The columns with “Milton Precinct” and “Milton Polling Location” constitute the precincts and polling locations for Milton’s 2023 municipal election.
*The polling location for Milton Precinct 1 is Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004.
**The polling location for Milton Precinct 2 is Milton City Park & Preserve, 1785 Dinsmore Rd, Milton, GA 30004.
***The polling location for Milton Precinct 3 is Milton Public Safety Complex, 13690 Highway 9, Milton, GA 30004.
All advanced voting for the Milton municipal election will be held at Milton City Hall.
The municipal precinct boundary map with polling places will be on display at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 and can be accessed online at miltonga.gov/elections. Citizens are encouraged and invited to view the map in person or online. Any persons with questions or comments regarding the municipal election precincts and polling places may contact miltonelections@miltonga.gov. A final resolution adopting all changes to municipal precincts and polling places will follow two consecutive weeks of notice in the legal organ and is scheduled to occur at the September 6, 2023 public meeting of the City Council.