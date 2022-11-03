Public Notice: November 2022 Meeting Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
MAYOR AND COUNCIL
November 2022 Meeting Notices
The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will hold their November meetings on:
Monday, November 7, 2022 5:00pm Work Session
7:00pm Council Meeting
Monday, November 28, 2022 5:00pm Work Session
7:00pm Council Meeting
Both Work Sessions and Council Meetings will be held at City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, in Johns Creek, 30097 and are open to the public. Should you have any questions regarding these public meetings, please call the City Clerk Allison Tarpley (678-512-3212).
Allison Tarpley
City Clerk