CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
Notice is hereby given that the following public hearings shall be held before the Mayor and Council of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia regarding the adoption of the budget for fiscal year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024):
June 19, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.
June 19, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.
The public hearings are scheduled to be conducted at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, in City Council chambers.
The proposed budget is available on the City’s website as well as in the Department of Finance (City Hall, 2 Park Plaza) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Monday through Thursday) and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Friday).
These public hearings are in accordance with O.C.G.A. 36-81-5. All citizens of Alpharetta are invited to attend, and comment will be heard.