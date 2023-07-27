 Skip to main content
Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-23-AB-17

Hyatt Place

Please note that this meeting will

be a virtual meeting, conducted

online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer,

Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 835 0532 3053

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

August 7, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE

Change in Business Ownership

Hotel

Consumption on Premises

Distilled Spirits, Beer,

Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT

JK North Point Management, LLC

d/b/a Hyatt Place Atlanta/Alpharetta/

North Point Mall

7500 North Point Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Owner

JK North Point Management, LLC

Registered Agent

Prem Patel