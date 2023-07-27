Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-17
Please note that this meeting will
be a virtual meeting, conducted
online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer,
Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 835 0532 3053
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
August 7, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Change in Business Ownership
Hotel
Consumption on Premises
Distilled Spirits, Beer,
Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
JK North Point Management, LLC
d/b/a Hyatt Place Atlanta/Alpharetta/
North Point Mall
7500 North Point Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Owner
JK North Point Management, LLC
Registered Agent
Prem Patel