Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-23-AB-12

Eggroll Boyz PH

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting: Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 865 2187 3871

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

June 12, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE

Restaurant: Consumption on Premises, Distilled Spirits, Beer & Wine

APPLICANT

ERB Holdings Group, LLC d/b/a Eggroll Boyz

5815 Windward Parkway, Suite 211, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Owner

ERB Holdings Group, LLC

Registered Agent

David Wright