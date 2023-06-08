Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-12
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting: Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 865 2187 3871
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
June 12, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Restaurant: Consumption on Premises, Distilled Spirits, Beer & Wine
APPLICANT
ERB Holdings Group, LLC d/b/a Eggroll Boyz
5815 Windward Parkway, Suite 211, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Owner
ERB Holdings Group, LLC
Registered Agent
David Wright