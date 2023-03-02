 Skip to main content
Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-23-AB-05

delbar

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 817 7584 8995

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

March 14, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Distilled Spirits, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Delbar Old Milton, LLC

4120 Old Milton Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Owner: Delbar Old Milton, LLC

Registered Agent: Fares Kargar