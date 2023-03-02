Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-05
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 817 7584 8995
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
March 14, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE: Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Distilled Spirits, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT: Delbar Old Milton, LLC
4120 Old Milton Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Owner: Delbar Old Milton, LLC
Registered Agent: Fares Kargar