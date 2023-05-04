 Skip to main content
Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-23-AB-10

42358

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting: Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us Meeting ID: 841 1179 6569

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

May 15, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE

Restaurant; Consumption on Premises; Distilled Spirits, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT

Flik International Corp. d/b/a Equifax J.V. White by FLIK

1505 Windward Concourse, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Owner

Flik International Corp.

Registered Agent

Michael Sard