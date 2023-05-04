Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-10
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting: Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us Meeting ID: 841 1179 6569
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
May 15, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Restaurant; Consumption on Premises; Distilled Spirits, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
Flik International Corp. d/b/a Equifax J.V. White by FLIK
1505 Windward Concourse, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Owner
Flik International Corp.
Registered Agent
Michael Sard