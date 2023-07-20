Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-16
Please note that this meeting will
be a virtual meeting, conducted
online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer,
Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 832 4513 4284
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
August 1, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Change in Business Ownership
Eating Establishment
Consumption on Premises
Distilled Spirits, Beer,
Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
Ponko Alpharetta, LLC
220 South Main Street, Suite J
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Owner
Ponko Alpharetta, LLC
Registered Agent
Richard Herrmann