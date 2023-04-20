Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
PURPOSE
An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on March 26, 2023 for Consumption on Premises for Beer, Wine and Distilled Spirits and Packaged Wine & Beer.
BUSINESS NAME
Peachtree Hospitality Management LLC Dba Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta North/Johns Creek
11695 Medlock Bridge Rd, Suite 625, Johns Creek, GA 30097
OWNER/OFFICERS
Owner,
Peachtree Hospitality Management LLC
Sandra Esther Licensee