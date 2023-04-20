 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

42194

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on March 26, 2023 for Consumption on Premises for Beer, Wine and Distilled Spirits and Packaged Wine & Beer.

BUSINESS NAME

Peachtree Hospitality Management LLC Dba Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta North/Johns Creek

11695 Medlock Bridge Rd, Suite 625, Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

Peachtree Hospitality Management LLC Dba Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta North/Johns Creek

11695 Medlock Bridge Rd, Suite 625, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Owner,

Peachtree Hospitality Management LLC

Sandra Esther Licensee

Tags