Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-07
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 843 6153 5637
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
May 2, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE: Change in Ownership
Establishment within a Hotel
Consumption on Premises
Distilled Spirits, Beer & Wine
APPLICANT: Roaring Social - Alpharetta, LLC
d/b/a Roaring Social
35 Milton Avenue
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Owner: Roaring Social – Alpharetta, LLC
Registered Agent: Michael Sard