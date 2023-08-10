 Skip to main content
Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-23-AB-19

43168_1

Please note that this meeting will

be a virtual meeting, conducted

online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer,

Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 825 1205 6736

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

August 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE

Eating Establishment

Consumption on Premises

Distilled Spirits, Beer, Wine &

Sunday Sales

APPLICANT

Jalomane, LLC

d/b/a Gourmania

124 Devore Road

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owner

Jalomane, LLC

Registered Agent

Vania Mane