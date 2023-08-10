Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-19
Please note that this meeting will
be a virtual meeting, conducted
online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer,
Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 825 1205 6736
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
August 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Eating Establishment
Consumption on Premises
Distilled Spirits, Beer, Wine &
Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
Jalomane, LLC
d/b/a Gourmania
124 Devore Road
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Owner
Jalomane, LLC
Registered Agent
Vania Mane