Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-08
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 828 5173 8692
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
April 18, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE: Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Distilled Spirits, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT: Yumbii Atwater, LLC
d/b/a Yumbii
2685 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 150
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Owner: Yumbii Atwater, LLC
Registered Agent: Carson Young