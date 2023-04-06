 Skip to main content
Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-23-AB-08

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

yumbii

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 828 5173 8692

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

April 18, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Distilled Spirits, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Yumbii Atwater, LLC

d/b/a Yumbii

2685 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 150

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Owner: Yumbii Atwater, LLC

Registered Agent: Carson Young