Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-23-AB-18

RINA Avalon

Please note that this meeting will

be a virtual meeting, conducted

online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer,

Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 885 7567 7746

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

August 14, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE

Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Distilled Spirits, Beer,

Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT

RINA Avalon, LLC

d/b/a RINA Avalon

3180 Avalon Boulevard

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owner

RINA Avalon, LLC

Registered Agent

Michael Sard