Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-15
Please note that this meeting will
be a virtual meeting, conducted
online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer,
Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 832 4513 4284
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
August 1, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Change in Business Ownership
Eating Establishment
Consumption on Premises
Distilled Spirits, Beer, Wine
& Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
Ikigai Nikkei, LLC
d/b/a Little Tokyo Sushi & Grill
5815 Windward Parkway #209
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Owner
Ikigai Nikkei, LLC
Registered Agent
Plietty Pastor