Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-04
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 851 5413 6730
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
March 9, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE: Change in Business Owner
Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Distilled Spirits, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT: Fairway Social Alpharetta, LLC
d/b/a Fairway Social
240 South Main Street, Suite 0
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Owner: Fairway Social Alpharetta, LLC
Registered Agent: Michael Sard