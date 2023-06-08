Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-13
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or
Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 865 6316 5327
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
June 19, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Restaurant: Consumption on Premises, Adding Distilled Spirits to an
existing Beer, Wine & Sunday, Sales license
APPLICANT
Alpharetta Revolving Sushi Factory, Inc.
865 North Main Street, #108
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Owner
Alpharetta Revolving Sushi Factory, Inc.
Registered Agent
Scott Hamilton