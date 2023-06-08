 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-23-AB-13

Revolving Sushi PH

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or

Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 865 6316 5327

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

June 19, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE

Restaurant: Consumption on Premises, Adding Distilled Spirits to an

existing Beer, Wine & Sunday, Sales license

APPLICANT

Alpharetta Revolving Sushi Factory, Inc.

865 North Main Street, #108

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owner

Alpharetta Revolving Sushi Factory, Inc.

Registered Agent

Scott Hamilton