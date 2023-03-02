 Skip to main content
Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-23-AB-04

fairway social

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 851 5413 6730

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

March 9, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Change in Business Owner

Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Distilled Spirits, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Fairway Social Alpharetta, LLC

d/b/a Fairway Social

240 South Main Street, Suite 0

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owner: Fairway Social Alpharetta, LLC

Registered Agent: Michael Sard