Public Notice: Alcohol Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-23-AB-09
Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 843 6153 5637
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
May 2, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE: Restaurant
Consumption on Premises, Distilled Spirits, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT: SRB Management GA, Inc.
d/b/a Slurpin’ Ramen Bar
11770 Haynes Bridge Road #101
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Owner: SRB Management GA, Inc.
Registered Agent: Han Joo Sohn