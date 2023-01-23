Public Notice: 2023 Public Meeting Calendar

PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
VITALITY COMMITTEE
2023 PUBLIC MEETING CALENDAR
February 8 Wednesday
March 8 Wednesday
April 12 Wednesday
May 10 Wednesday
June 14 Wednesday
July 12 Wednesday
August 9 Wednesday
September 13 Wednesday
October 11 Wednesday
November 8 Wednesday
December 13 Wednesday
**Meetings held at 7:00 pm at City Hall - 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097**
As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the City of Johns Creek will assist citizens with special needs given proper notice (7 working days) to participate in any open meetings of the City of Johns Creek. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via telephone (678-512-3212) or email at allison.tarpley@johnscreekga.gov should you need assistance.
Meetings are subject to change, please review periodically.