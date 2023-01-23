 Skip to main content
Public Notice: 2023 Public Meeting Calendar

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

VITALITY COMMITTEE

2023 PUBLIC MEETING CALENDAR

February 8 Wednesday

March 8 Wednesday

April 12 Wednesday

May 10 Wednesday

June 14 Wednesday

July 12 Wednesday

August 9 Wednesday

September 13 Wednesday

October 11 Wednesday

November 8 Wednesday

December 13 Wednesday

vitailty meetings 2023

**Meetings held at 7:00 pm at City Hall - 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097**

As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the City of Johns Creek will assist citizens with special needs given proper notice (7 working days) to participate in any open meetings of the City of Johns Creek. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via telephone (678-512-3212) or email at allison.tarpley@johnscreekga.gov should you need assistance.

Meetings are subject to change, please review periodically.