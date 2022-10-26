CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-22-AB-32
Please note that this meeting will
be a virtual meeting, conducted
online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or
Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 830 0178 6052
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
October 27, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
Mr. Taco 2, Inc.
d/b/a Mr. Taco
4000 North Point Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Owner
Mr. Taco 2, Inc.
Registered Agent
Diana Guevara