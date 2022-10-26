 Skip to main content
Public Notice - PH-22-AB-31

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

Little Tokyo

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-31

Please note that this meeting will

be a virtual meeting, conducted

online using Zoom meetings.

 

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or

Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 830 0178 6052

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

October 27, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

 

PURPOSE

Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Beer and Wine

APPLICANT

Ikigai Nikkei, LLC

d/b/a Little Tokyo Sushi & Grill

5815 Windward Parkway #209

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Owner

Ikigai Nikkei, LLC

 

Registered Agent

Jesus Davila Martinez