CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-22-AB-31
Please note that this meeting will
be a virtual meeting, conducted
online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or
Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 830 0178 6052
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
October 27, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Beer and Wine
APPLICANT
Ikigai Nikkei, LLC
d/b/a Little Tokyo Sushi & Grill
5815 Windward Parkway #209
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Owner
Ikigai Nikkei, LLC
Registered Agent
Jesus Davila Martinez